Do You Support Replacing the Docks at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie?

The National Park Service is seeking public input during an initial planning phase to replace and rehabilitate the docks at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. The docks at each fort are essential for transporting visitors and staff to the park.

Both the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie docks have deteriorated and do not provide adequate accessibility for visitors and staff. Updated docks would be able to accommodate a variety of vessel types, improve the current structures to last another 30 years, and enhance visitors’ experiences with safe, continuous access to the Fort. The NPS proposal also accounts for climate change and increasing harbor traffic projections.

The National Park Service is also proposing to rehabilitate the dock at Liberty Square, which provides public ferry access to Fort Sumter. Improvements would improve safety and accessibility, while also enhancing visitor use.

The National Park Service is initiating a 30-day comment period and is seeking feedback on the preliminary options, potential issues with park resources, and any other relevant ideas important for this design process and subsequent environmental impact analysis.

The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm (Eastern Time). The virtual public meeting can be accessed using the following link: https://bit.ly/NPSFortSumter052023. Closed captioning will be available for this event.

The park will accept public comments through June 16, 2023, via one of the following methods:

Online through the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website (preferred method):

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie Docks: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SumterMoultrieDocks

Liberty Square Dock: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LibertySquareDock

Mail comments (postmarked by June 16, 2023) to:

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park Dock Replacement

ATTN: Krista Pollett

1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482

Comments will not be accepted in any other way than those specified above. Please note that your entire comment, including your personal information, may be made publicly available at any time. You can request that we withhold your personal identifying information from public view, but we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information on For Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, visit the park’s website.