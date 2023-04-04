Earth Day Will Be A Big Day On Sullivan’s Island

× Expand Photo by Rob Byko

Sullivan’s Island For All will host the first annual Sullivan’s Island Earth Day Celebration April 22. This free, family-friendly event will feature fun and educational nature-themed activities and art projects, bird banding demonstrations and a guided tour of the Maritime Forest. This is a collaborative initiative of Sullivan’s Island For All, the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, Poe Library, The Island Turtle Team and the Sullivan’s Island Community Garden.

“We organized this event so we can come together as a community to show our love for our island and to celebrate our shared commitment to protect our planet,” said Norman Khoury, Sullivan’s Island For All board member.

The park in front of Poe Library at 1920 I’On will be transformed into an Earth Day village. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., children and adults of all ages will be educated and entertained with nature-themed face painting, bingo, puzzle challenges, art projects, a scavenger hunt and more. Members of Sullivan’s Island For All will be on hand to talk about the Maritime Forest, and the Island Turtle Team will provide an update on how this year’s turtle nesting season is going. You also will have the opportunity to stroll through the Community Garden and a monarch butterfly art exhibit.

Inside the Poe Library, local author Pamela Brownstein will share her book of haikus inspired by life in the Lowcountry, and you’ll be able to create your own nature-inspired haiku and illustrate it with thumbprint art. “Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry” will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Library.

At Station 16, you are invited to watch a live demonstration at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station or go on a guided nature walk of the Maritime Forest. Both of these events require pre-registration and space is limited – visit SIforAll.org to sign up. Food and drink will be available within a short walk of events at local restaurants.

There’s still time for you to get involved. You can volunteer or sign up to be a sponsor. Visit SIforAll.org to learn more.

This event is part of Lowcountry Earth Week, a collaborative initiative of more than 40 local conservation organizations taking place from April 15 through April 22. The week-long celebration of the region’s natural beauty and resources features a variety of cleanups, festivals, nature activities and workshops.