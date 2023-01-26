Easy To Learn; Easy To Love

Can you quickly repeat the tongue twister, “pickleheads are pleasant people who play pickleball?”

Perhaps not, but you may be interested in playing this fun and highly social game that is sweeping the nation and now finding its way to the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. Why all the enthusiasm?

Pickleball, which is similar to tennis but not nearly as strenuous, is easy to play and quick to learn, requires minimal equipment and accommodates a wide range of skill levels and ages.

According to Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads.com, an online site dedicated to putting players together with local courts and games, the average age of a pickleball player has dropped from 50 to 30.

It’s even been said that pickleball players range in age from 5 to 96 years young. “The game is less of a sport and more of a social activity,” Mackie said, adding that it is a good way to connect with family and meet new friends who enjoy the game at your skill level. Mary Sottile Regner, a Sullivan’s Island resident and pickleball enthusiast, agreed. “This is a multigenerational game,” she stated, recalling years of beach volleyball and other rigorous activities enjoyed by generations of visitors to her family beach house. To stay active, Regner tried the less vigorous game of pickleball and found that it was the perfect pastime for her. “I am in it for enjoyment, exercise, family and friends,” she claimed. This seems to be a common theme among players at all skill levels and ages.

So enthusiastic are Mary and her husband, Mike Regner, that they installed a regulation pickleball court in their driveway. You do not need a partner or expensive equipment to play the game or take lessons.

Beginners may spend as little as $30 to purchase a paddle and pickleballs, which is all that is needed to play. Add a pair of court shoes – similar to tennis shoes – and you are on your way to great fun and lots of exercise. You can learn about the basics of pickleball on YouTube, or you can take in-person beginners’ or intermediate lessons at the Isle of Palms Rec Center. Registration for the Center’s pickleball league is open through Feb. 17, 2023, while league games will start on March 3.

You will need a paddle and pickleballs. A few paddles will be available for your first lesson if you don’t have one, but you will be encouraged to purchase your own equipment. Courts and games are easy to find both on Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms. For scheduling and information about these courts, try pickleheads.com. The IOP Recreation Department is scheduled to begin construction of two dedicated pickleball courts, which will bring the total up to four courts. “We decided to add the dedicated courts because of an increase in demand,” reported Karrie Ferrell, director of the IOP Recreation Department.

“We see players of all ages and skill levels out on the courts laughing, enjoying each other, the sunshine and the game.”

Are you ready to join the fun?