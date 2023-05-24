First Loggerheads Come Ashore On Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island

× Expand Turtle Team members at the first nest of the season on the Isle of Palms May 12. Left to right: Jeannie Yzquierdo, Eileen Dulany, Helen Sullivan, JoAnne Robinson and Sallie Campbell.

The first loggerhead turtles of the season both came ashore during the night and left tracks that were found on the morning of May 12. On the Isle of Palms, nest No. 1 was discovered by a Turtle Team patrol comprised of five women: Sallie Campbell, Eileen Dulany, JoAnne Robinson, Jeannie Yzquierdo and Helen Sullivan. It was laid at the 7th Avenue beach access path and had to be relocated to a nearby dune for safe incubation. It contained 138 pingpong ball-sized eggs, which will incubate for eight to 10 weeks in the warm sand.

Another turtle crawled onto a dune near the Station 21 access path on Sullivan’s Island. These tracks were discovered by Molly Shea and were what is known as a “false crawl” because there were no eggs laid. We could see that the turtle disturbed the sand and then crawled higher onto the dune before turning around. Perhaps it was a practice run, and she will soon return with more success.

We are excited that the 2023 season has begun on both islands. Here are some reminders for a safe and productive nesting season that everyone should know about:

Lights out at dusk. Any lights that can be seen from the beach should be turned off from dusk to dawn between May 1 and Oct. 31. This is the law on both islands.

Fill in holes. Any hole on the beach can trap small hatchlings and large nesting females.

Turn off flashlights and don’t use flash photography. If you see a nesting turtle on the beach, stay back at least 50 feet and do not disturb her.

Report any stranded turtles, dead or alive, to 843-697-8733 or 843- 886-6522. If it has orange paint on it, it has been documented and is awaiting burial.

Follow the season at bergwerfgraphics.com or join us on Facebook at Island Turtle Team IOP and SI South Carolina.