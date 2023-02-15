Honoring Charlie Post

The Charlie Post Classic, the signature running event of the Charleston Running Club, was held Jan. 28 on Sullivan’s Island. Neil Saddler took top honors in the Male Overall division of the 15K race in 48:06.84, while Rives O’Connell turned in the best time, 58:35.35, in the Female Overall division. In the 5K race, Jason McCormack was first in the Male Overall competition at 16:19.69, while the top overall female was Siobhan Joyce at 17:29.99. Now in its 39th year, the race honors the memory of Dr. Charlie Post, a runner, triathlete and family physician who volunteered his time and talent to the running community.