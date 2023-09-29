IOP Recreation Department and Coastal Expeditions to Host Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department, in collaboration with Coastal Expeditions, is hosting a free event called "Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn - SC Coastal Birds."

FREE to Residents and Non-residents

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2023

TIME: 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Beachside, 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms (look for the RED FLAG)

This event is the fourth in a series offered by the Isle of Palms Recreation Department in 2023. During this stroll, Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manager, Guide and Naturalist, will share details about birds that are indigenous to the SC coast.

“Seabirds like Pelicans, Terns, and Skimmers nest together in large colonies along islands and beaches,” shared Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP Manger, Guide, and Naturalist. “The large numbers help them to protect their nests from predators. They feed on schooling fish,” she continued. Abbi will also share details and information on Shorebirds that inhabit our inter-tidal areas and feed on invertebrates in the soil.

“Let your mind take flight as you walk with us and learn about our beautiful SC Coastal Birds. Fitness and learning in one day! The ultimate mind-body experience,” said Karrie Ferrell, Isle of Palms Recreation Department Director.

In the event of inclement weather, follow Isle of Palms Recreation Department social media updates. Rain date is Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., beachside at 25th Avenue, Isle of Palms.

Additional dates and topics for the 2023 Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn Series include: • November 9 Sea Life

Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER. Registration is FREE.