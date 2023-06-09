Is It A False Crawl Or Just A Walk On The Beach?

× Expand Turtle Team member Barbara Gobien at a false crawl near 49th Avenue on May 23.

Nesting loggerhead sea turtles must come ashore to lay their eggs because the eggs need oxygen and heat for successful incubation. The warm sand, not the ocean, is where that will happen. Each individual can usually lay four to six nests each season she nests. However, we do not find a nest every time we discover tracks on the beach.

Scientists call these non-nesting occurrences false crawls. This sounds odd because the turtle did actually crawl. A more appropriate name might be an “aborted nesting attempt.” People wonder why didn’t she lay any eggs. Was she disturbed by noise or shining flashlights or even nest predators such as coyotes? That might not always be the reason she turned around and went back to the ocean without digging an egg chamber.

All nesting projects such as our Island Turtle Team keep detailed records of nests, but our volunteers also report the tracks of false crawls, which are documented in a centralized database at Seaturtle.org. The information includes the location – including GPS – the date, the species of sea turtle, whether it was seen on the beach by anyone, whether the crawl marks were above or below the high tide line, and the track measurement diagonally between the rear flipper claw marks.

Because of erosion from storms and king tides that we are seeing on both the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, there are many dunes that are chopped off, leaving vertical walls that turtles cannot climb to find a suitable elevated nesting spot. In the 12 false crawls we had seen by May 24, there were several where the tracks lead up to a wall of sand caused by erosion and then travel along it, bumping into the wall several times before the turtle gives up and returns to the ocean.

From the data gathered by sea turtle nesting workers in the Southeast Atlantic states where nesting occurs, we know that false crawls can happen more frequently than nests, even on undeveloped beaches such as the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, where on Cape Island alone there were 1,636 nests and an amazing 3,067 false crawls in 2022. Last season, the Island Turtle Team recorded 57 nests and 37 false crawls.

On the other hand, who doesn’t enjoy a walk on the beach? Could that be the reason these loggerheads are taking a stroll?