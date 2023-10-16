Isle of Palms Police Give Tips as Coyote Population Become More Active

Isle of Palms has become less populated with beachgoers as we approach the fall and winter seasons. With this change, we begin to see a rise in wildlife activity on our island. Sightings of Coyotes are up more than usual since they do not hibernate in the colder seasons like other animals, and the wooded areas are thinning out.

In the past year, we have seen deceased animals, specifically cats, throughout the island. Unsure of what may be killing the animals, many think it is due to coyotes. Although coyotes prey on animals such as rabbits and cats, many of these incidents could not be proven to be done by a coyote.

The Isle of Palms Police Department has had 36 reported coyote sightings this year as of October. We encourage everyone to continue reporting these sightings by contacting the police department's non-emergency line at 843-886-6522. This data is valuable for tracking the island's population and possible den locations.

There are a few steps you should take if you encounter a coyote. One way to scare a coyote away is to make loud noises, whether clapping your hands or yelling. Like always, reading over the Coyote Management page at iop.net/coyote-management is the best way to stay informed. Some key takeaways from the Coyote Management Plan are to ensure your trash is secure, keep cats indoors, and lift any small pets or children off the ground if a coyote approaches.

The Isle of Palms Police Department Animal Control Unit is available to answer any questions our residents or visitors may have. Animal Control Officer Ryan Warren is available at 843-886-6522 or rwarren@iop.net.