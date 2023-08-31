Isle Of Palms Recreation Center Adds To Its Fitness Programs

× Expand Kate Timbers Photography "The Mullet Haul is a trail runner's dream with varied terrain and the picturesque backdrop of Johns Island County Park. There is always something new to see,”Allison Foster, Charleston County Parks' fitness and wellness manager.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center will add two popular fitness concepts this fall: zumba and Drums Alive! Both classes are high-energy fitness programs that deliver an amazing workout, coupled with a ton of fun.

“Zumba is a low/high intensity, interval-style dance fitness party that brings people together,” said Irina Gentile, Isle of Palms zumba instructor.

Zumba boosts fitness and energy levels by combining Latin and world rhythms with cardio, strength, balance and flexibility.

“Drums Alive is a healing experience of movement and rhythm,” said Jo Ann Anderson, Isle of Palms Drums Alive instructor. “Drumming patterns increase the alpha waves – creativity and relaxation – in the brain and synchronize the hemispheres of the brain to create a euphoric feeling.”

Drums Alive classes combine sound, vibrations and elevated physical movement to ensure a mindbody wellness growth.

“Zumba and Drums Alive will round out a fall 2023 group fitness schedule. Both are feel-good, results-proven, fun and exciting fitness options that are great for any fitness level,” she added.

Visit IOP.net to learn more and to register.