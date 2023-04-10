Isle of Palms to Host Grand Opening of New Pickleball Courts

The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) will host a Grand Opening for its two new pickleball courts and two newly renovated basketball courts on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the courts, located at the Recreation Center on the corner of Hartnett Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

Construction began in the fall of 2022. Both the addition of dedicated pickleball courts and the rehabilitation of the basketball courts were highly anticipated by the Isle of Palms community. The basketball courts are now regulation-sized and have been graded and crowned for proper drainage and water runoff. With the completion of both projects, the City’s Recreation Center is proud to unveil an updated outdoor sports area with all courts oriented in the same playing direction.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong. The sport gained popularity in recent years due to its simplistic nature and the people’s growing desire to spend time outdoors. Games of pickleball spark more social interaction and present great opportunities for recreation departments and parks. With a dedicated area to play pickleball, IOP residents and visitors will no longer need to convert the tennis courts to play the game. One of the tennis courts will be dedicated to tennis, while the second will remain with the flexibility to be converted for pickleball as well.

“On behalf of City Council, I am happy to announce the new and long-awaited pickleball courts for Isle of Palms,” said Rusty Streetman, City Council member and Chair of the Public Services and Facilities Committee. “These two courts are totally dedicated to pickleball, but the tennis court can still be utilized for pickleball as needed, to meet the needs of our growing community.”

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and has certainly grown tremendously in popularity on the Isle of Palms in recent years,” Streetman continued. “It’s a sport that appeals to a wide range of ages and fitness levels. This is a great addition to the services we already offer at the Recreation Center and it’s certain to gain even more popularity on the island.”

All courts at the Recreation Center are open on a first come, first serve basis and are closed during private and group lessons. Pickleball lessons are available for individuals or groups at beginner and intermediate levels. The Recreation Center also has a Pickleball Social League, with the next session starting in the fall of 2023. Citizens interested in lessons may visit iop.net for more information.

“The adult and youth tennis program were already very popular here,” said Recreation Department Director Karrie Ferrell. “Pickleball is another great fitness option and perfect for families to enjoy. It’s also a great way to meet other players, whether residents or visitors on the island. We hope our guests enjoy the new, vibrant courts beneath the historical oak trees.”

The addition of pickleball courts and rehabilitation of the basketball courts are an example of how the City of Isle of Palms is investing in enhancing recreational opportunities for the community to improve the overall experience of everyone who ventures within the island.

“We needed to expand our offerings for this fast-growing sport [pickleball] while still providing room for our tennis and basketball lovers,” IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds said. “Our Rec Center continues to be a great gathering spot for all. We aim to enhance everyone’s experience. There are a couple of other projects for our Rec Center on the drawing board, hopefully coming soon.”

Those interested in signing up for pickleball classes and other Recreation Center programs should visit the City’s website at iop.net or call (843) 886-8294.