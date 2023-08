A captain's meeting for the Isle Of Palms Half Rubber tournament will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 7:30 am.

Teams may include 3 or 4 people.

Players must be 16 years older and older to participate.

The fee is $25 per person as a team entry only.

You must register by the end of the day today to participate.

Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams.

Regulation half rubber balls will be provided.