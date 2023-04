Now that the Cooper River Bridge Run has been completed for 2023, it is not too early to register for the IOP Connector Run, which is scheduled for Oct. 7. Registration fees increase after May 31, so register now to take part in the fun and, of course, the after party.

Proceeds and sponsorship money from the race go to the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Child Abuse Prevention Agencies for support of its child abuse services.