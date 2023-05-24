Least Terns Are Back On Isle Of Palms

Right on time, the least terns, small seabirds with a 9-inch wingspan, have come back once again to nest in colonies on our sandy beach. According to Mary-Catherine Martin, wildlife biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Coastal Bird Program, as of May 5, they had started with four nests with more likely to be nesting by now. They are in the same general area as last season, near 49th Avenue on the Isle of Palms.

Least Terns are listed as “threatened” in South Carolina. They lay one to two eggs and raise one brood of chicks a season. The nests and eggs are very well camouflaged, blending into the beach landscape. Courtship displays are interesting to watch from a distance with binoculars, with males impressing females by offering them a gift of a small fish from the ocean.

The main threat to least terns on our very developed beach, populated by people and dogs, is disturbance, which causes the parents to fly up in alarm, leaving the eggs or tiny chicks exposed to the hot summer sun, which can kill them. After they hatch, chicks run around on the beach, sometimes hiding along the line of sticks or wrack that washes up with the high tide. Beach-goers and officials who drive vehicles on the beach are asked to watch out for them and not to drive above the wrack line if possible.

In order to protect the colony and educate the public, the Charleston Audubon Society has created the Shorebird Stewards Program of volunteers, who are on the beach at all hours of the day. The site leader this season is Laura Lovins, a resident of Wild Dunes and an Island Turtle Team member.

For the protection of the growing colony, posts, signs and flagged string were put up in the dunes May 3, from 48th to 49th avenue to help the public avoid disturbing the terns. Helping with this effort were Nora Futrell, Virginia McKinnon, Dorothy DiPasquale, Berta Leary, Barb Gobien, Linda Tucker, Mary Pringle and Laura Lovins. This is a temporary posting because the young birds normally learn to fly by sometime in early July. No beach access paths are blocked. We are hoping that as the colony grows, more returning nesters will choose a site within the marked off area, and more posting will not be necessary. Let’s hope they “get the memo” about where to nest.

Reminders:

• No unleashed pets near posted area at any time.

• No kites near the nesting area.

• No balls or frisbees nearby.

• Walk leashed pets near the waterline when passing this area.

• Don’t feed birds near the nesting area.

• And, of course, don’t enter the marked-off area at any time.

We hope the public will support the nesting least terns by promoting awareness among residents and visitors. Thank you for helping to protect these special birds