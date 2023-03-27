× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Welcome to the Leola Hanbury Memorial Park. It's located at the intersection of the IOP Connector and Palm Blvd. Stop by & enjoy what Spring has to offer!

﻿﻿The late Mrs. Hanbury was a former City Council member, beloved City resident and friend to many employees of the City. She was also dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for island residents.

Mrs. Hanbury granted a generous gift to the City of Isle of Palms to be used for public and civic purposes-that gift helped establish the ﻿Leola Hanbury Employee of the Year Award.

We continue to honor her and all who go above & beyond for IOP. ﻿

See plaque for award recipients