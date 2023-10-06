Nesting Season Is Over On Sullivan’s Island

Loggerhead nesting season on Sullivan’s Island ended on September 17 with the inventory of the final nest at Station 16.

This nest required extra maintenance for several reasons. The turtle mom did a good job of choosing a very good spot high on the primary dune, but she crawled so high that her tiny offspring could have gone back down behind the dune into the Maritime Forest if they saw bright night sky behind the island with no moon visible. To prevent this, we put a 7-inch-wide board behind the marked triangle, blocking the way.

Then Tropical Storm Idalia’s storm surge deposited a barricade of spartina sticks at the base of the dune that the hatchlings might not have been able to climb over. The Turtle Team took rakes and shovels to clear an opening of about 20 to 25 feet for them. Since the multitude of tiny turtles often spreads out once they erupt from the nest, we used debris that washed in with the storm to make side rails to guide them to the only opening in the spartina wrack line.

A strip of 6-inch-tall lawn edging completed the runway.

Seven days after this construction was complete, we saw an emergence crater and dozens of small tracks that showed us they followed the path made for them very well, and all made it down to the beach to find the water in the hours before dawn on Sept. 15. We don’t usually do this, but this female loggerhead’s children got the memo and made it out safely to the surf.

Congratulations to the 43 Turtle Team members who faithfully patrolled at dawn to find and protect these nests and make the 2023 season a success. Isle of Palms still has two nests incubating and will not be finished until mid-October.