Not Bad For A Sport Named After A Dog

Do you remember the first time you heard the word “pickleball”? If you didn’t know it was a sport, you may have thought is was a college drinking game. However, it couldn’t be more different, other than the social aspect. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, with 4.8 million people now playing – almost double the number from just five years ago.

Pickleball can best be described as a combination of tennis, pingpong and badminton played with a paddle and a plastic perforated ball. The game is growing so fast in popularity, municipalities nationwide are trying to meet the demand for venues. According to National Public Radio, the country has about 10,000 places to play, and that number is growing by leaps and bounds each month. There are even two national professional tournaments, and organizers are seeking sponsors to gain attention for the possibility of it becoming an Olympic sport.

IOP’s Rec Center added lessons with Nancy Markovich, who said: “Just last year, I have gone from coaching a handful of new players to packed sessions.”

Markovich started playing seven years ago and is now addicted.

“As a former college tennis player, I picked up the game easily, but the ongoing work at mastering the game is endless,” she said, adding that she is “excited to share this awesome game – plus, it’s easier on the body than other ball sports, and the players enjoy the social aspect as well.”

One of Markovich’s students mentioned, “After 20 years of high level tournament racquetball, I needed both knees replaced. For the next six years, I was really depressed until I discovered pickleball. Wow. What fun. It has improved my quality of life more than I could have hoped.”

Not bad for a sport named after the creator’s family dog, “Pickles.”

If you’re interested in lessons on the island, sign up early at the IOP Rec Center. Markovich’s classes fill up fast. Come join the fun of being a “picklehead” and get out to play with your community.