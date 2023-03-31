Pickleballers Rejoice

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department is installing two pickleball courts and two regulation-sized, basketball courts. The days of tennis players and pickleballers negotiating court space are coming to an end; peace and harmony between the two groups is on the horizon. Soon, each baller will have more real estate to play with friends.

Director Karrie Ferrell, Director has pulled the trigger in finalizing a project to upgrade the community’s options for more activities at the Rec.

“With the boom of pickleball, our lessons picking up and the many requests from our community, we thought it was important to add that to our facility,” she commented.

Ferrell has partnered with Truluck Construction and Carolina Sport Surfaces to facilitate additional courts, with an estimated completion date within 30 to 45 days – fingers crossed. Once a completion date is finalized, a grand opening will be announced for the community.

Players will have access to parking adjacent to the courts on 27th, in addition to what is currently available, and there are plans to install seating and picnic tables around the area for congregating and fan support. The existing basketball lighting will remain to illuminate the evening ballers, but, if additional lighting is needed, Ferrell has indicated she is ready to make adjustments in a timely manner. Luckily, long summer days are on the horizon to assist in the transition.

Recreation programming will continue to take priority for the courts, and, if there are any questions on availability, everything is accessible, relative to scheduled programs, at IOP.net/recreation – or you can drop by to pick up a free activity guide, which is updated quarterly and includes all events, programs, fitness classes and important dates.

The team at the Recreation Center is continuously looking to provide options for community participation. These courts offer another avenue to get up and get moving. Grab a fellow baller and head over to the Rec to enjoy the island’s new courts.