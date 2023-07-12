Poe's Tavern Beach Clean Taking Place July 22

Hey folks,

We're so excited about our upcoming Beach Sweep events! If you're new to these, here is a tidbit of information.

Poe's Tavern has been organizing these events to help clean up our beaches from litter for many years now. We used to do these with our employees but opened them up to the public and have gotten so many volunteers to help out. It's been a really fun way to network, chat, get to know our community and customers, all while cleaning up our beaches. We're so humbled by the amount of interest in these events and look forward to meeting and seeing everyone! Please read below for upcoming dates and additional information.

Event dates:

July 22 - RSVP

August 26 - RSVP

Details: