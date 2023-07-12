Poe's Tavern Beach Clean Taking Place July 22
Hey folks,
We're so excited about our upcoming Beach Sweep events! If you're new to these, here is a tidbit of information.
Poe's Tavern has been organizing these events to help clean up our beaches from litter for many years now. We used to do these with our employees but opened them up to the public and have gotten so many volunteers to help out. It's been a really fun way to network, chat, get to know our community and customers, all while cleaning up our beaches. We're so humbled by the amount of interest in these events and look forward to meeting and seeing everyone! Please read below for upcoming dates and additional information.
Event dates:
July 22 - RSVP
August 26 - RSVP
Details:
- Meet in our parking lot by 10:00 AM
- We will provide all cleanup materials
- Signup is free and open to anyone
- Please wear comfortable walking shoes as we will be walking while picking up litter
- Hang out with us afterwards and get a free draft beer or chips and dip with the purchase of an entree
Poe's Tavern - Sullivan's Island
2210 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482