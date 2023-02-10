Pre-Valentine's Litter Sweep

× Expand IOP cleanup crew volunteers now engaged

Give the beach some TLC at our pre-Valentine's sweep Monday, Feb. 13.

We will have Valentine's treats as a reward! It's an excellent activity to share with the people you love - and a great way to make new friends.

This is our last sweep of the winter season at the earlier start time - 4:30-5:30 p.m. Check-in with us in our usual location at the beach access in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, close to Smugglers. City parking in the commercial district is free through the off-season until March.

Can you guess how many litter items we collected in 2022?

We will have a Valentine's prize for the guesser who comes closest at the Feb. 13 sweep. One guess per person. Your guess can be over or under - NOT "Price is Right" rules. We are looking for the total number of items collected at official IOP Cleanup Crew sweeps on Monday nights and Wednesday mornings, plus a few extra sweeps we supported for special groups, including Bishop England High School. This number does NOT include the litter items that our famous volunteer, Beach Santa, has collected on his own time.

Calendar Dates

In March, we switch to our spring schedule, which includes special welcome sessions that are great for newcomers, students and groups.

2023 SPRING – every other Monday, with welcome sessions from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by 6-7 p.m. cleanup.

March 13 & 27, April 10 & 24, May 8 & 222023 BEACH SEASON – weekly Monday nights (6-7 p.m.) & Wed. morning Breakfast Club (7-8 a.m.) Schedule will be for Memorial Day through Labor Day