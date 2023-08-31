Reptiles Are The Subject Of Serenity Sea Stroll And Learn

The city of Isle of Palms Recreation Department and Coastal Expeditions will host a Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14, on the beach at 25th Avenue.

South Carolina reptiles, the third in a series offered by the IOP Recreation Department, is free for residents and visitors. During this stroll, Abbi Cochran, Coastal Expeditions IOP manager, guide and naturalist, will share details about reptiles that are indigenous to the South Carolina coast.

“Over 140 native reptiles and amphibians make their home in South Carolina. Alligators, frogs and toads, lizards, salamanders, snakes and turtles are crucial to our ecosystem,” Cochran said. “They help with pest control, seed dispersal and germination, and they are prey for other wildlife.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, these reptiles and amphibians are “faced with immense challenges – changes in the landscape that lead to habitat loss and degradation, vehicle mortality and more.”

“We are so excited to team up with Coastal Expeditions and include South Carolina reptiles in our free Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn series through the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. There is so much to learn about our South Carolina native reptilian creatures. It is fascinating,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

If there is inclement weather, follow the Isle of Palms Recreation Department social media updates. The rain date is Sept. 15. Additional dates and topics for the 2023 Serenity Sea Stroll & Learn series include: Oct. 12, birds; and Nov. 9, sea life. To learn more and register, visit IOP.net.