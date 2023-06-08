Did you know that the waters near Isle of Palms are home to a diverse range of marine life, including sharks? While these beautiful creatures are an important part of the ocean ecosystem, we want to remind beachgoers to exercise caution and respect their habitat. We have received reports of a shark sighting in the area, and while these sightings are rare, it's important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings when swimming in the ocean. Please avoid swimming alone or at dawn or dusk when sharks are more active. If you do spot a shark, calmly and quickly exit the water and notify a police officer, lifeguard or IOPFD Ocean Rescue. Let's all work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable beach experience for everyone.