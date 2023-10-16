Sullivan's Island Has A New Residential Composting Drop Off Site

Please join the Town of Sullivan’s Island in our new composting program by recycling food scraps for free! Interested participants can sign up at www.charleston-sc.gov/compost. After a short quiz, you will receive a code that allows you access to the compost drop off bin. The Sullivan’s Island drop-off site is located at 1921 I’On Ave., between the Edgar Allen Poe Library and Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. Your scraps will then be sent to the Bees Ferry Compost Facility, instead of the landfill, to be recycled into compost. There are many benefits to composting, so please join us!

To sign up and for more information, visit charleston-sc.gov/compost

Please report any issues or maintenance concerns to Sullivan’s Island Town Hall at (843) 883-3198 or frontdesk@sullivansisland.sc.gov.