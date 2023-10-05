Thank You $5,000 Supporters!

Thank you to our $5,000 Supporters Lucky Dog Publishing and Island Jims Boiled Peanuts! We could not host this race without you!

This Saturday is the Isle of Palms Run & Walk for the Child 5K & 10K. It's not too late to register and make a huge difference at IOPrun.com

Don't miss the chance to join over 750 registrants who have already made the call to join us for our 31st Annual event. As IOP Exchange Clubs primary Child Abuse Prevention fundraiser, this event has given over $1,000,000 locally to children in need. We hope you can join us for this amazing event either as a runner, walker or volunteer.

This is a 5K, 10K, fun family walk or run that is being held this Saturday, October 7 on Ocean Blvd on Isle of Palms. The after party will be held at Revelry Brewing for those 21+ with an Awards Ceremony, Fairy Hair, and Live Bands.