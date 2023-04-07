The Isle Of Palms Bike Rodeo Is Back

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will hold a Bike Rodeo for the first time since 2009. The event, sponsored by the IOP Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program, is planned for May 20, beginning at 10 a.m.

Youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend and learn everything they need to know about bike safety. The Recreation Center parking lot will be transformed into a bicycle obstacle course comprised of six stations designed to showcase bicycle safety and riding skills. Participants will learn about proper helmet and bike fittings and minor adjustments on their bikes, and they also will have the chance to learn at interactive stations such as Quick Stop Slalom, Paper Boy and Turtle Race.

Representatives of the Isle of Palms Police Department will be on-site to register participants’ bicycles, and there will be giveaways of new bikes and helmets along with free snacks, snow cones and water.

Thank you to Coastal Cyclist, Harris Teeter, SC Bikes and Charleston Moves for providing volunteers and contributing to the Bike Rodeo. It should be noted that participants are required to bring their own bikes and that motorized variants will not be permitted. Make sure to register in-person or online by Friday, May 12, to secure your spot for this fun and informative experience.