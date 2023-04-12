The Isle Of Palms Recreation Department Is Rocking Fitness

Spring break has broken and the summer season is just around the corner. To assist in looking and feeling your best, Isle of Palms Recreation Department is adding new fitness programs to keep you mentally strong as well as physically in tune.

Mindful Meditation, led by Susan Boruff, a certified spiritual coach and trained internationally, offers a safe space to explore this life-changing practice. Susan shares her experience to assist in discovering a calmness and establishing resiliency in our busy world. She will help you get started on a practice that will change your life.

Free

• Every Wednesday

8 a.m. at the City Dock

9 a.m. at the Rec Center, under the oak or inside, depending on the weather.

Next up is Rxfit Club, an outdoor mobile gym staffed by personal trainers and nutritionists. This six-week series, led by Coach Doug Gordon, lead trainer and creator of the mobile unit, as well as a certified personal trainer with a focus on performance and corrective exercise, is bringing the gym to IOP Rec. His goal is to help you help yourself with a personal analysis of your body, offering exercises to maximize your mobility.

Participants will have a personalized digital fitness assessment designed to identify alignment and imbalances in their bodies. The idea is these assessments will shape the individual experience for maximum results, providing precision and focus during training.

April 11 - May 16

Tuesday and Thursday

• 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Cost - $120

• Pre-registration is encouraged

And last but certainly not least, IOP’s Police, Fire and Recreation Departments teams lead a six-week program titled Wild Roll. Each week, a trainer/coach from a different city department will lead a unique workout targeted to make you work, smile and sweat. The name “Wild Roll” is a concept Assistant Director Tammy Cox threw into the mix, where dice are used to shape the workouts. You roll the dice and – voila – your workout begins.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett stepped in to sub a few classes last winter and enjoyed it so much that he agreed to work with the Rec on a program: “Fitness together is a great avenue to enhance the community relationship. Some of my officers were showing up, and it was fun for everyone.”

Fun Fact about Chief Cornett – he’s a registered personal trainer with the National Academy of Sports Medicine as well as a kettle ball and battle rope specialist with Living Fit.

April 5 - May 10

Wednesdays

• 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Cost is $15 for series

• Late registration accepted

Additionally, Spring Break Soccer Camp registration is open. Soccer Shots is designed to develop fundamental skills with a focus on character development through positive coaching, communication and curriculum.

April 10 - April 14

• Monday through Friday

• 9 a.m. - noon

Ages 4-12

• $150 for residents

In May, look for details on more programs, including Sunrise Beach Yoga on Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at 25th Avenue. IOP’s Recreation Department is actively pursuing opportunities to bring the community together, offering more events, fitness classes and activities for all ages. All residents have to do is show up and support the facilitators with an open mind and excitement for new adventures.