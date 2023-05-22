× Expand Copy of The Plishing Challenge with QR Code - 1

Have you recently learned to fish? Are you a lifelong angler? Either way, you are in the right spot! PLISHING is a combination of the Swedish phrase “plocka upp”, meaning litter pick up, and fishing! Join our challenge and, as you set out on your fishing adventures, you can log your fish as well as litter you pick up and dispose of properly. Each fish caught, fish released, and bag of litter collected can earn you prizes (in addition to enjoying the outdoors and practicing conservation!) Follow the directions below to get started!

To register:

Download the FishDonkey app for free on your mobile device.

Create an account

Select “Fish in a Tournament”

Search for SCWF Plishing Challenge

Click the JOIN NOW button

The first 250 registrations will be free thanks to Palmetto State Armory!

Follow SCWF on Instagram and Facebook for information on where to fish, what to use, and get ready to begin June 1!

SCWF Plishing Challenge Facebook Group