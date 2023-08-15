This Colorful Wildflower Grows Along Roads And Beach Paths

Indian blanket flower and firewheel are common names for the gaillardia, a colorful wildflower native to the Southwestern United States. It is part of the asteraceae or aster family and is named for Maitre Gaillard de Charentonneau, an 18th century French magistrate who also was an enthusiastic botanist. My husband is of French Huguenot descent, with Gaillard for a middle name and having Gaillard cousins in Charleston. So it has always had a special place in our garden. It also grows wild along the road and on beach paths on our barrier islands.

Gaillardia grows in dry, sandy soil with a deep taproot, making it drought resistant. It’s a wonderful plant for pollinators such as bees and butterflies and can be 12 to 18 inches tall – but usually grows in a low, spreading bush.

Native Americans found medicinal uses for gaillardia. The nectar can be used by hummingbirds and orioles. After the colorful flowers fade, the small seeds are a good food source for seed-eating songbirds such as sparrows, finches, buntings, juncos and goldfinches. It’s also a good plant for butterfly gardens and rock gardens.

In our mild climate, gaillardia can be seen blooming every month of the year. Some strains of it are sold in local nurseries, but it seems that the best way to propagate it is to simply find the dried-out seed heads of the wild-growing gaillardia and crumble them to sprinkle and press into the ground, just as it happens in nature. It’s interesting that the flowers can self-hybridize, with some showing extra ruffles instead of the usual smooth petals or even having yellow flowers.

These plants are sometimes listed as a “hearty annual,” meaning they last one year, but most can survive the winter and bloom constantly for a second season. After that, they are usually much too long and leggy and need to be pulled up since many new plants are probably starting to grow beneath them from seeds. They may need to be thinned for best results.