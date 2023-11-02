Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble 5K

Join us on November 23, 2023 to burn off your Thanksgiving calories before you've even consumed 'em!

The Turkey Day Run’s mission is to raise money for local charities. The Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble is a premiere charity event that has a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of families throughout the Charleston metropolitan area. A family tradition for 46 years, The Turkey Day Race brings together the community in a safe and family fun atmosphere. The event welcomes all people to participate as an athlete, volunteer, or spectator.

Registration will remain open until the event sells out. Register early to secure your spot!

NEW! Strollers are allowed in the "Gobble Wobble" category. Sign up for this category during the registration process if you plan to walk with a stroller or pull behind wagon.

Event Schedule