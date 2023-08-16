Twirling Star To Teach At Recreation Center

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center will offer its first ever baton twirling series on Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7. The class, for 5 through 13-year-olds, will be taught by Carson King, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

King started twirling when she was 6 years old and began twirling competitively at the age of 9. She competed on the state and national level, solo and with a team, up to her first year in college. In 2015, she started twirling for Clemson University, was on the majorette line for three years and was the featured twirler for her final season. During her time at Clemson, she performed at all the home football games, at bowl games and at three National Championship games.

In 2019, King was the runner-up in the Miss Clemson University competition. That same year, she was crowned Miss Greater Easley and competed for the title of Miss South Carolina.

King started teaching at a dance and baton studio in Anderson, South Carolina, and has taught baton and dance to students of all ages and levels. She also has choreographed for high school majorette lines and been a guest instructor for camps and clinics. In 2022, she started her own twirling group, Palmetto Twirlers, which performs at various community events and parades throughout the Charleston area.

“Isle of Palms is rich in heritage and absolutely the perfect stage for a sport that has been a part of South Carolina history for years. Students will learn the basic skills of baton twirling and gradually build toward advanced performances,” King said.

“Timing, precision and skill combined with elegance is the perfect add to our Isle of Palms Recreation Department program lineup. We cannot wait for the first performance,” said IOP Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

To learn more and to register, visit iop.net.