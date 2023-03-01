Two Grand Slam Champions Enter Charleston Open Player Field

× 1 of 2 Expand WTA and Getty Images Victoria Azarenka - 2023 Australia Open - Day 1 × 2 of 2 Expand WTA and Getty Images Elena Rybakina - 2023 Australian Open - Day 5 Prev Next

CHARLESTON, S.C. – 2022 Wimbledon champion and World No. 10 Elena Rybakina and two-time Australian Open champion and World No. 14 Victoria Azarenka have entered the Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The tournament, which was recently named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year, is the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour. The Charleston Open is scheduled April 1 - 9 in the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston’s player field now features eight of the world’s top 15 players, including World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 4 Ons Jabeur, World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina, World No. 9 Belinda Bencic, World No. 10 Rybakina, World No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova and World No. 14 Azarenka.

“Adding two Grand Slam champions to an already strong field reinforces the level of talent that will be on display in April at the Credit One Charleston Open,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Charleston Tennis LLC. “Elena is the defending Wimbledon champion and recently competed in the finals at the Australian Open. Victoria is consistently a top player on tour, winning two Australian Open titles, reaching three US Open finals and just last month playing in the semifinals in Melbourne. We are extremely proud of the caliber and depth of our player field and are excited for our fans to experience the best in women’s tennis in Charleston.”

Rybakina began the 2022 season with a finals finish at Adelaide International 1 and a quarterfinals appearance in Indian Wells before winning her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon. She defeated seven opponents to capture the title, including a set down comeback in the final against 2022 Charleston finalist Jabeur. The 23-year-old became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship and is currently the only player from her home country to ever be ranked in the world’s top 10.

Rybakina recently reached the finals at the Australian Open, defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round before succumbing to eventual champion and Charleston contender Sabalenka. The 2023 Charleston Open will be her third time in the player field.

Azarenka has 21 career WTA singles titles, including the 2012 and 2013 Australian Opens. She is also a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion and a mixed doubles Olympic Gold medalist. Her resume contains an impressive 18 Grand Slam quarterfinals or better appearances, including the 2023 Australian Open semifinals and three US Open finals.

The former World No. 1 has held a top 20 or better ranking for 14 of the past 16 seasons. This will be Azarenka’s first time competing in the Charleston Open since 2010 and her third time in the field.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, recently renovated and modernized the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue underwent upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.

Tickets for the 2023 tournament can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. When purchasing tickets for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, patrons can choose from single session tickets ($25+) from Saturday, April 1 - Sunday, April 9. All tournament packages have officially sold out for the 2023 tournament, inclusive of all 100 and 200 level packages.

For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com. For more information on the Credit One Charleston Open, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com or call 843-856-7900.

About the Credit One Charleston Open:

The Credit One Charleston Open is North America’s largest women’s-only tennis tournament and was named the 2022 WTA 500 Tournament of the Year. The event, formerly known as the Volvo Car Open, moved to Charleston, S.C., in 2001 from Hilton Head Island, S.C., and celebrated its 50th year in 2022. The Credit One Charleston Open traditionally welcomes more than 90,000 spectators each year. The tournament features a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. In conjunction with Tennis Channel and WTA Media, the Credit One Charleston Open is showcased from the first ball struck in main draw competition to the last ball played in finals, throughout the U.S. and 174 international partners. The tournament receives more than 100 hours of tennis coverage, broadcast live from Charleston across the globe to millions of fans. The tournament is operated by Charleston Tennis, LLC. For more information on the Credit One Charleston Open, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com, call (843) 856-7900, email info@charlestontennisllc.com, Facebook (Credit One Charleston Open), Twitter (@CharlestonOpen) or Instagram (@CreditOneCharlestonOpen).

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, on our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.