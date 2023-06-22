Volunteers needed for July 5 morning litter sweep on IOP

Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and Isle of Palms Police Department are working together to keep the coast clean and keep America beautiful by hosting a special joint litter sweep July 5, the morning after the city’s scheduled fireworks show at Front Beach.

Everyone is welcome to volunteer for this all-ages activity, which coincides with IOP Cleanup Crew’s usual Wednesday Breakfast Club litter sweep but will be extended for an extra half hour, running from 7-8:30 a.m. All supplies will be provided. No advance registration is required.

Volunteer check-in will be along the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard between the outdoor showers and the building with the IOP postcard mural, next to Coconut Joe's.

Volunteers are asked to collect litter for at least 30 minutes during that period and afterward can enjoy breakfast discounts at Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Sea Biscuit Café and Café Paname.

"The Isle of Palms Police Department looks forward to our continuing participation with the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and the July 5th morning litter sweep," said Isle of Palms Police Sgt. Matthew R. Storen. "This is a vital part of our community engagement that helps to protect our beloved natural resources so that we can continue to enjoy them."

IOP Cleanup Crew is glad to partner with the police department on this special event and encourages everyone to consider volunteering. “The more people we have at the beach, the more litter we see, and we know the Fourth of July holiday week is one of the busiest times of year on the island. We can use all the cleanup help we can get,” said IOP Cleanup Crew Cofounder Susan Hill Smith.

IOP Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, and document litter to help solve the pollution crisis. Working with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the aquarium’s Litter Journal, the crew has collected and documented more than 140,000 litter items since 2018. Summer litter sweeps at Front Beach are held twice a week: 6-7 p.m. Mondays and typically 7-8 a.m. Wednesdays.

ADVICE TO BEACHGOERS

Abide by local beach ordinances prohibiting single-use retail bags, plastic straws and stirrers, Styrofoam coolers and containers, balloons, and smoking on the beach.

Avoid bringing disposable items to the beach and rely as much as possible on reusable items including drinkware and bags.

Keep track of belongings and take care not to leave anything behind on the beach or in parking areas – including toys, towels, shoes and clothing.

Help ensure that trash stays out of the environment by disposing of it properly at home, or at least off the beach. The City of Isle of Palms provides trash cans on the beach, but they can overflow, get knocked over, and be undermined by wind and wildlife.

