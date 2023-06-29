Wild Dunes Struts Its Pickle Power

It’s not uncommon to hear the word “pickleball” every day – and there’s a reason why. People who play the ever-popular sport love it and have found that most of those who give it a shot are just as fond of it. Like good gossip, pickleball continues to grow. A flame has been ignited and the spark is spreading like wildfire, on the Isle of Palms and just about everywhere else. People of all ages enjoy the sport, and it’s accessible and easy to learn. It rewards new players with an instant “dink” of dopamine.

Wild Dunes is responding to the demand of pickleball on a new level. For starters, the Wild Dunes Pickleball Association has been established and recruited one of the top 25 players in the world – Damien Spizzo – as its director of pickleball. Spizzo enjoyed a successful professional tennis career, but, when his brother-in-law invited him to visit his new winery, which had pickleball courts, his life flipped. He quickly shifted from being a tennis pro to becoming one the world’s best pickleballers and a competitor in tournaments around the globe. His passion for the sport prompted him to launch a new career path, landing him in the Lowcountry, working with Wild Dunes to elevate his and its influence on the game.

Dawn Marquez, president of the WDPA, shared that the organization’s goal is “to ensure the community of pickleball players keep joy on the court through sharing ideas, playing together and expanding the community for everyone to enjoy.” Marquez is a passionate pickleballer who began her journey as a means to “shut her mind off and find freedom.” She also travels for tournaments to elevate her game and wants Wild Dunes to be on the map for players.

Upcoming camps, clinics and lessons are available to everyone – no membership is required. The Wild Dunes summer pickleball schedule runs through Sept. 8 and is open to all ages. Opportunities are available for corporate events, team-building workshops, wedding parties and other activities.

Beginner camps are scheduled for Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by one-hour intermediate and advanced camps starting at 9:30 a.m. Junior clinics, for those ages 6 to 13, are held Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A camp, with Spizzo and Anderson Scarpa, both ranked in the top 25 in the world, is set for July 22 and July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To sign up for any of these camps, visit destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/tennis/pickleball.

Wild Dunes also offers regularly scheduled open play and doubles and will continue to add programming.

Spizzo is working with Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating to assist in ranking players based on their points won, type of games and outcomes. He encourages everyone to sign up for the free service on MYDUPR.com to become more familiar with the process. DUPR will also update players with new opportunities to explore the game and players in different markets.

Pickleball is not a trend; it’s clearly here to stay. Both Marquez and Spizzo, along with more than 9 million players in the United States, have officially stamped themselves as “pickleheads.” The goal at Wild Dunes is to incorporate something for everyone in a sport where fun comes first.

To learn more, email Spzzo at damian.spizzo@destinationhotels.com or Marquez at wdpickleball@gmail.com.