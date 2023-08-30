Wild Roll Wednesday Is Back At The Isle Of Palms Recreation Department

Back by popular demand, Wild Roll Wednesday with the Isle of Palms Recreation, Police and Fire Departments will begin this fall on Sept. 6 and will continue through Spring 2024. Each week will feature a different trainer/coach from a different department, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and participants will have the opportunity to work out with multiple department team members. Each class will provide participants with a unique, tailored and targeted workout that is adaptive to all fitness levels.

According to Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett, “Wild Roll Wednesday is a great training and stress release outlet for officers. Plus, it gives our officers the opportunity to work one-on-one with Isle of Palms residents and visitors.”

“Strong relationships lead to better communication and ultimately enhance safety efforts on the island,” Cornett added.

“We piloted the Wild Roll Wednesday program this past spring and our city of Isle of Palms residents, visitors and employees loved it so much that we have added it back to the schedule this fall,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

Visit IOP.net to learn more and to register.