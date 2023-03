New fitness programs are coming your way! Did you know that the Isle Of Palms Police Department and the Isle Of Palms Fire Department have personal trainers on staff? Now is your chance to join in on a workout of their choice. Join in on this 6 week workout session, different instructors each week. Let's get a little wild and roll with whatever workout comes our way! Class starts Wednesday, April 5 at 8:30am. Register today!