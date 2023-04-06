The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will team up with IOP Police and Fire Departments to host a fun, new group fitness training program.

Each Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the program will feature a different trainer/coach from a different department who will provide a unique, tailored and targeted workout that can be adapted to people of all fitness levels. Activities will take place at the Recreation Center through May 10.

“Wild Roll Wednesday is a true collaboration with all three city of Isle of Palms departments. We are joining together to provide an impactful health and wellness program for our residents. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and workout side-by-side with the city of Isle of Palms team members,” said Recreation Director Karrie Ferrell.

Visit IOP.net to learn more and to register for Wild Roll Wednesday.