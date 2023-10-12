You’ll Find These Medicinal Plants Along Many Beach Paths

× Expand North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox

Monarda punctata is an herbaceous perennial in the mint family. It is called a biennial by some people. Most people know it as spotted bee balm, horsemint, dotted mint or bergamot.

Carl Linnaeus named this genus monarda in honor of physician and botanist Nicolas Bautista Monardes of Seville, Spain – 1493-1588 – who studied medicinal plants in Spain but did not come to the New World.

It has nectar-rich spotted yellow flowers on top of a woody stem with whorls of large lavender leaves called bracts and reaches 2 feet tall or more. Blooming now at the end of summer and into the fall, it can be seen on many of our beach paths since it is drought-tolerant and thrives in well-drained sandy soil. In my backyard, it appears to be taking over, trying to crowd out the lantana, evening primrose, spiderwort and gaillardia and reaching chest height. It can be cut it back in July or before the buds appear to keep it bushier and not so tall and leggy without harming the blooms that will come in August and September.

This week I have been watching butterflies along with about five species of bees and wasps all over it, enjoying the nectar and pollen. Apparently, it attracts a beneficial kind of wasp that helps control grubs and harmful caterpillars. If the seed heads are left over the winter, they can feed birds such as finches, juncos and native sparrows.

As you may know, mint tea is a good remedy for an upset stomach. The common name horsemint was given to this native plant because it was used medicinally for horses. The leaves contain an oil called thymol, an antiseptic and fungicide.

This is why some say they smell like oregano or thyme when crushed. Tea made from them has been used to treat not only upset stomachs but also colds, diarrhea, neuralgia and kidney disease.

Spotted bee balm can be started from seed that you can collect from plants growing on the beach paths after the flowers fade, but they are also available at parkseed.com. Once you have them in your garden, they will reseed themselves every year.