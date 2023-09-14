2023 IOP City Council Candidate Forum

× Expand 2023 candidate forum - forum

The qualifying period to be a candidate for Isle of Palms City Council ended at Noon on Friday, September 8, with eight residents on the ballot for four City Council seats, listed here in alphabetical order:

BIPA, Lucky Dog Publishing-Island Eye News, and WCBD News 2 have partnered to present a Candidate Forum for the November 7, 2023 Isle of Palms General Election. The event will be moderated by an independent anchor from the News 2 team. All candidates will be invited.

Here are the details:

DATE:

Thursday, September 28

TIME:

5:00 p.m. - Doors open

5:00-5:45 p.m. - Meet & Greet the candidates for casual conversation

6:00 p.m. - Candidate Forum begins

LOCATION:

The Citadel Beach Club

4700 Palm Boulevard

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

This event is open to all REGISTERED voters of Isle of Palms. Residents in attendance will submit questions on index cards which will be given to the moderator. Island Eye News will stream the event, and those details will be posted on the Island Eye News website and in the printed paper.

Adult and non-alcoholic beverages, along with light fare, will be provided.

Please mark your calendars for this very important event. We will send periodic reminders and updates via email over the next 2 weeks; also, watch for information in Island Eye News.