Scott Pierce Announces Run for Re-Election on IOP City Council

Scott Pierce

It is an honor to serve on the Isle of Palms City Council, and I have been humbled and energized by the support that residents have given to me in my service to the city. I am pleased to announce that I will run for re-election to City Council on November 7th.

I believe that my job is to represent you so that your voice is clearly heard and reflected through sound public policy. As your representative, my commitment and goals remain straightforward:

1) protect our quality of life

2) provide proactive, respectful, objective, and accountable leadership for effective governance

3) be transparent & responsive

4) keep our community and environment safe.

Our community continues to face challenges and opportunities from accelerating regional growth and pressures that require a strong and balanced approach to public policy to retain the residential nature of the Isle of Palms, while offering visitors a world class experience. We can achieve this through collaboration with resident initiatives, local businesses, other municipalities, and representatives/agencies at the County, State and Federal levels to manage the growth impacts and obtain funding. I have represented IOP residents at State committee hearings, developed relationships from the local, State and Federal level and will continue to represent the residents to the best of my ability to further build these relationships.

My community involvement and experience offer a strong foundation to serve you. I first served on the IOP Planning Commission working collaboratively with teams of resident professionals, addressing island issues including drainage projects, water & sewer infrastructure, IOP’s Comprehensive Plan, parking solutions, and resident Livability impacts of short-term rentals. Other community participation includes, Exchange Club member, founding sponsor of IOP’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program, VFW auxiliary member, sponsor/participant of IOP charity runs, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and neighborhood litter sweeps.

My qualifications and skills include 28-years as an executive with Verizon and a career Fiduciary, including responsibility for global operations, customer service, mergers & acquisitions, division CFO, supply chain, procurement, systems implementation, data analytics, and disaster recovery. Since retiring from Verizon in 2011, I have owned and operated a management consulting firm, focused on delivering Fortune 25 enterprise systems. I am a CPA, CFP®, and retired Registered Investment Advisor. I enjoy assisting entrepreneurs launch new businesses. I have a BS in Accounting, and an MBA in Decision Science & Finance.

As personal background, my wife Jennie and I have been married for 38 years and we have two adult children. After my retirement over twelve years ago, we discovered the warm reception from residents when Isle of Palms became our winter/spring home for several years. We made the Isle of Palms our permanent home in 2015.

Over the next few months, I encourage residents to reach out to me anytime to discuss key issues we’ll face as a community over the coming years. l look forward to those conversations to hear what is important to you and our great city.

I ask for your vote on November 7th. I would be honored to continue representing your voice on Council.

Sincerely,

Scott Pierce

Contact Scott at scott.pierce@prodigy.net