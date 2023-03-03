A Message From The Town Administrator: March 2023

Good afternoon Island residents,

I hope this message finds you enjoying the early spring weather on the Island. Weather conditions have been exceptional for the past three weeks and there does not seem to be a change in the weather pattern looking ahead.

So, while the intent of this message is to pass along some time sensitive information, please be assured it will not be a reminder to drip you pipes because of a hard freeze. Please note the following information from Town Hall:

Street Sweeper

In addition to pollen, oak leaves are beginning to drop as spring arrives. The leaves that are not raked and bagged often find their way into the stormwater collection system. In an effort to keep the stormwater infrastructure free and clear of debris, the Town will have a street-sweeper on the Island Tuesday March 7, 2023, beginning at 7am to clean those streets with a sidewalk and gutter. If possible, please move your vehicle off the below listed streets by 7:00 am:

Jasper Boulevard (east and westbound lanes) from Station 22.5 to Station 30 Streets

Middle Street (east and westbound lanes) from Station 12 to Station 28.5 Streets

Narcan Training

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department has partnered with Wake Up Carolina to offer the public a training session for overdose prevention Tuesday March 7, 2023 between 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Town Hall. In this training, you will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administering Narcan nasal spray and how to save a life in the event of an overdose. Participants who complete the training will receive a free overdose prevention kit containing two Narcan nasal sprays.

This training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends or family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement and emergency response providers.

The training is free of charge, but you are asked to RSVP so that staff can plan accordingly. Narcan kits will be available post-training at Town Hall. If you would like more information on this training or any other programs, please email info@wakeupcarolina.org or call 843-972-8154. RSVP for the Sullivan’s Island training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sullivans-island-community-narcan-training-tickets-568385545467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

General information:

Snowbird Northbound Migration

Snowbirds that enjoyed a warm winter in the lower latitudes aboard their boats are now migrating north. When planning your trips on and off the Island build in time for the Ben Sawyer Bridge openings. Likewise, the warmer weather will result in increased weekend traffic for those who wish to enjoy the beach. So, in addition to the traffic, use caution when driving about the Island and watch out for those pedestrians focused on getting to the beach and not paying attention to traffic.

Street Closure

The Town will close Station 22.5 Street between Middle Street and I’On Avenue on Saturday March 11 in observance of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Dunleavy’s Pub. In addition, food and beverage establishments on Middle Street between Station 22 and Station 22.5 Streets will be offering outside service. While Middle Street will remain open to vehicular traffic, the Town anticipates a large gathering for the holiday. Everyone is encouraged to drive carefully.

For efficient communication with your Town government, you may wish to subscribe to Citibot. Visit the Town website at www.sullivansisland.sc.gov for details.

Beach hours for dogs do not change until May 1, 2023.

Two per week household garbage collection does not begin until the week of June 1, 2023.

Town Council Meetings

During the month of March Town Council holds its Workshop meeting on Monday 3-6-23 at 6pm and its Council Meeting on Tuesday 3-21-23 at 6pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1 for Town first responders. Should you need Police, Fire or Water and Sewer for non-emergency please contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you need any assistance; otherwise, best wishes for a great Island weekend.

