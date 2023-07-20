Brian Duffy Announces Run for IOP City Council

Brian Duffy

Dear Residents,

I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Isle of Palms City Council. My decision to run again, despite serving from 2008 to 2011, stems from the disheartening realization that three out of the four council members seeking re-election this term show a lack of interest in facts, data, and the well-being of our neighbors—both full-time and part-time residents of this beautiful island.

This same disregard for our community was the driving force behind my initial campaign in 2007, which aimed to protect our residential neighborhoods from the encroachment of "mini hotels" and short-term rentals. However, the threat we face today has escalated exponentially. In October of last year, luxury vacation rental brand Wander launched "Atlas," the industry's first vacation rental REIT. Their marketing strategy appeals to investors with promises of high yield-passive income, offering eight percent annual returns and a targeted total return of 14 percent. An April 4, 2023 Forbes article titled "Here’s Why Institutional Investors Are Turning To Short-Term Rentals For Growth" clearly highlights their singular focus on "total return," with no consideration for our neighborhoods. They are targeting communities like ours, and if we fail to implement proper controls or restraints on short-term rentals, Isle of Palms will be the most vulnerable along South Carolina's coast. This is especially true now that almost every surrounding community like Mount Pleasant, Sullivans, Folly Beach, Kiawah and downtown have very restrictive short term rental covenants.

A petition signed by 1173 registered voters of this island clearly expressed the need for the City Council to address the management of short-term rentals. Unfortunately, this petition was met with disdain by five council members, three of whom are seeking re-election.

I am running for City Council because the Time is Now. It is imperative that the voices of our full-time and part-time residents are not only heard but also respected and their concerns addressed. We cannot afford to have them dismissed or treated with disdain.

Together, we can safeguard the integrity of our neighborhoods and preserve the unique charm of Isle of Palms. Join me in this journey to build a better future for our community. I wholeheartedly appreciate your support and kindly ask for your vote on November 7th. I will get the job done for this community.

Sincerely yours,

Brian Duffy