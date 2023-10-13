Charleston Stands with Israel

× Expand (L to R) Rabbi Sholom Mimran, Charleston County Commissioner Larry Kobrovsky, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

An event aimed at showing support for Israel in the wake of the terror attacks and ongoing war by Hamas took place Thursday evening, October 12th, outside Charleston City Hall.

Pictured above, Charleston County Commissioner Larry Kobrovsky, positioned between Rabbi Sholom Mimran of Congregation Dor Tikvah on the left and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on the right, spoke at the Stand with Israel Rally to show solidarity with the country.