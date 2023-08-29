Charleston Visitors Bureau Will Fund Isle Of Palms Walkability Study

Walkability doesn’t necessarily refer to people using their own two feet to get from one place to another. That’s one of the reasons a study funded by the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is important to the Isle of Palms, according to IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso.

“Walkability is much more than just crosswalks and sidewalks. It’s a very broad look at connecting people. Connecting pedestrians. Connecting golf carts and bicycles. All these different modes of transportation island-wide,” Fragoso told members of the IOP Council at their Aug. 8 workshop.

She was speaking about a walkability study that will cost the CVB $50,000. The Visitors Bureau, which collects more than $1 million a year in accommodations tax money from IOP, is also spending $30,000 on a Tourism Management and Community Enrichment Plan for the city.

Fragoso said the walkability study would take a close look at connectivity and accessibility among the key destinations on the island “to make sure we are providing a more livable and sustainable environment.” The goal, she said, would be to determine where new infrastructure is necessary or where existing infrastructure could be enhanced to promote walkability.

“This sort of stemmed from an ongoing effort from the staff every year, looking at places where we can add sidewalks by using county funds,” Fragoso said, adding that a request for proposal will be ready within the next few months.

The city of Isle of Palms will work with the state Department of Transportation on the project. DOT owns most of the streets on the island.

At least one Council member was in favor of the walkability study but had reservations about the amount of money the CVB gets from the state accommodations tax.

“I support that study wholeheartedly,” said John Bogosian. “The crux of the issue is how the CVB is currently using the money. It’s legislated that they get over $1.2 million of our money. If we were without that legislation, if we were looking at how to invest taxpayer money, I don’t think we’d be sending a million dollars to the CVB for advertising. How can we take part of that 30% in agreement with CVB on things like an extension of the study? I don’t think we’re looking at taking away all of the CVB’s money. Part of what they do is extremely valuable. But part of it is just a waste of taxpayer money.”

South Carolina charges a 2% accommodations tax on short-term rentals. The state skims a small amount off the top to send to municipalities and counties that don’t collect much in short-term rental revenue. The city gets to spend $25,000 plus 5% on anything it wants to spend it on, then must send 30% to a nonprofit that is supposed to use the money to attract tourists. The city is required to spend the remaining 65% on tourism-related activities.

The Tourism Management and Community Enrichment Plan, aimed at “enhancing the quality of life and overall experience for all who live, work and play on the island,” will be developed by the city of IOP, the College of Charleston, the CVB and The McNair Group. Community input will be gathered through listening sessions and through surveys that are expected to begin in November. In addition, a committee consisting of local residents and business owners will make recommendations to the Council.

“It has been suggested that an avenue to form the committee is for each member of Council to nominate one or two people so that everybody has an opportunity to identify stakeholders,” Fragoso said.

The plan did not have the complete support of the Council.

“I’m kind of at a loss on where we’re going with this and what the expectation and the objectives and the final outcome would be,” Council Member Scott Pierce said. “I’m not for it or against it.”