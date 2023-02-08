Circuit Court Judge Rules In Favor Of Current Sullivan's Island Council

A Circuit Court judge has ruled that the current Sullivan’s Island Town Council is not required to abide by an agreement made by a previous Council to settle a lawsuit brought by homeowners who were unhappy about the town’s refusal to let them cut down trees in the Maritime Forest.

On Jan. 30, Judge Jennifer B. McCoy granted summary judgment in favor of the town against Nathan Bluestein and Theodore Albenesius III and the defendants’ counterclaims for breach of contract.

“The settlement agreement is invalid and unenforceable as a matter of law because it involves the legislative/governmental powers of the town and purports to bind the current and future Town Councils,” the judge wrote. “However, even if the settlement agreement could somehow be said to involve only proprietary/business functions, it is still invalid and unenforceable because it is unreasonable as a matter of law.”

“I’m pleased that the judge validated our contention that the settlement agreement was not in keeping with the laws of the state of South Carolina,” Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil commented. “Now we’ll wait and see what happens with that earlier suit.”

O’Neil added that the decision by the Council to challenge the settlement agreement in court was in no way “reflexive or impulsive.”

“We discussed it at great length with our town attorney, found an excellent outside attorney and got him to review the agreement and give us his expert opinion. We’re not some lawsuit-happy Council. We’d much rather be out of court, but we thought it was very important to the town that we take this matter to court.”

The lawsuit against the town of Sullivan’s Island was originally filed in July 2010. The Council that was elected in May 2019 voted 4-3 in October 2020 to approve a settlement with the homeowners that permitted some cutting in the forest. Two of the Council members who supported the settlement agreement, Tim Reese and Chauncey Clark, were defeated in the May 4, 2021, election, while three candidates who opposed the agreement – Scott Millimet, Justin Novak and Gary Visser – won seats on the Council.

“It now appears that the court agrees with those concerns raised by a number of our constituents. I am not sure what is next, but I look forward to continuing to work with the rest of Town Council and our constituents toward a resolution that is in the best interests of our residents,” Novak commented after the judge released her ruling.

In February 2022, the current Council voted 5-1 to approve a motion to retain attorney William Wilkins to determine if any part of the settlement agreement violated South Carolina law. At the time, Mayor Pat O’Neil said a major question Wilkins would ask the court was whether one Council has the authority to bind the efforts of another Council.

Not surprisingly, McCoy’s decision also drew strong support from Sullivan’s Island for All, “a group of concerned residents and allies who are committed to preserving the incredible gift of the accreted land and Maritime Forest.”

“This ruling is a validation of everything Sullivan’s Island for All has fought for since this unlawful agreement was passed in a hastily called Zoom meeting by a former Town Council at the height of the pandemic,” said Karen Byko, who serves as president of the organization. “Anyone who read the settlement could immediately see that it was a one-sided attempt to destroy the forest that protects all of us from storm surge and hurricanes so a few islanders could have better ocean views.”

The motion for summary judgment was filed on May 23, 2022, and a hearing was conducted on Sept. 22, 2022.