City Of Isle Of Palms To Donate $100,000 To Emanuel Nine Memorial

The City Council of Isle of Palms voted to donate $100,000 to the Emanuel Nine Memorial. The memorial will honor the nine victims who were killed, and the survivors, of the 2015 racially motivated mass shooting that occurred at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (also known as Mother Emanuel) in Charleston, South Carolina.

The forthcoming memorial will include a Memorial Courtyard, a Contemplation Basin and a Survivors' Garden. The church grounds will be transformed into a sacred space of remembrance and conversation, to help inspire harmony among all.

City Council deems the donation a necessary humanitarian gesture and contribution to an honorable cause that will benefit the overall Lowcountry community.