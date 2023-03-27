City Of Isle Of Palms Accepting Applications To Fill Planning Commission Vacancy

The City is accepting applications to fill a vacancy in the Planning Commission created by the departure of Steve Corney. The term for the vacant seat expires on December 31, 2024, at which point the appointee could reapply for a two (2) year term.

The Planning Commission creates and approves a Comprehensive Plan and makes a recommendation on the Plan to the Council. The Planning Commission also undertakes a continuing planning program for the physical, social, and economic growth, development, and redevelopment of the City of Isle of Palms. The Commission makes land use decisions that are consistent with the policies and plans formally adopted by the City Council.

Members are appointed by City Council and serve two (2) year terms.

Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Online Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.