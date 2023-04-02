Congresswoman Nancy Mace to Open Mt. Pleasant Office April 4th

Hello and happy Sunday!

We kicked off the week visiting the Sheriff AI Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County in the aftermath of six deaths at the facility in the past year. We appreciate the deputies for welcoming us to the detention center. We were joined by Teddie Pryor of the Charleston County Council and Herb Sass, Chairman of the Charleston County Council. Many of the inmates at the facility have mental health issues, but this is not a mental health hospital. There are staffing shortages that also need to be addressed, and other issues.

In response to this, we sent a letter to the Justice Department this week. We’re asking the DOJ for a civil rights investigation to restore public trust in this facility. To read the letter, just click here.

Tuesday we welcomed constituents from the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) Association to our DC office to discuss their work as the nation’s leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy.

During vote time on Tuesday, it was time to preside over the House Floor, the second time in the 118th Congress - we could get used to this. JK!

Wednesday we started the day with an Oversight Committee Hearing on the rising crime in Washington, DC. Congress has oversight of Washington, DC. The DC Council members couldn’t answer some of our basic questions about the crimewave and denied defunding the police, when they were (quite literally) defunding the police. Unfortunately, during the hearing a shooting where one person died and a carjacking occurred just a mile down the road. Crime has been on the rise everywhere in our country, and our leaders should be able to acknowledge the problem before addressing the solutions.

On Tuesday, April 4th, from 5:30-6:30pm, we will be holding the Grand Opening of our Mount Pleasant office at 652 Coleman Blvd. Suite 102! Come on by, ask questions, and meet our team! To RSVP, click here.

This past month we kicked off our Sunday Sunset series, featuring beautiful sunsets all over the Lowcountry! If you have a Lowcountry sunset you’d like us to share as part of this series, please send it to our team!

As always, our office is here to lend a hand whenever we can. As we start this new year, please reach out if you have any questions, concerns, or just want to be heard on any issue at any time. We’re here to help.

It’s an immense honor to serve each and every one of you.

Have a great weekend.

Sincerely,

Congresswoman Nancy Mace