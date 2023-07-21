Elizabeth Campsen Announces Run for IOP City Council

Elizabeth Campsen

Dear Residents,

I am excited to announce my candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council.

As a native of the Lowcountry and a resident of the Isle of Palms for the past 16 years, I have witnessed significant changes to our shared landscape. While many of those changes were beyond local control, I firmly believe that the most impactful to this community stem from decisions made at our municipal level. I am committed to anchoring all council decisions in the guiding principles of our Comprehensive Plan. Our Vision Statement declares that we are a premier barrier island residential community. If elected, I will wholeheartedly support this vision.

My dedication to serving our community began over 6 years ago when I was appointed to the Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals. This appointment allowed me to apply the skills developed throughout my 20+ year career as a real estate and business paralegal to the administration and enforcement of our zoning ordinances. This work has shown me the vital importance of our zoning ordinances and how every decision, no matter how large or small, should be rooted in the fundamental purpose and protections of our Code.

Our Code of Ordinances provides for the protection of our resources and residential districts from unwarranted commercial encroachment, parking and traffic congestion, noise, litter, and related issues. I strongly believe that these protections are crucial for maintaining a balanced community, harmonizing residential living with a vibrant business environment and recreational amenities. The protection and preservation of our natural resources is critical and I am dedicated to implementing reasonable limitations on short-term rentals, noise, and parking to ensure a sustainable future.

My husband, Richard, is one of the few native islanders still calling the Isle of Palms home. If elected, I will work diligently to ensure that every resident and visitor experiences the same sense of belonging and delight that our family has enjoyed for over 60 years on this little piece of paradise. Together, we can preserve the essence of the Isle of Palms and continue to make it a special place for generations to come.

I humbly ask for your vote on November 7th.

Respectfully,

Elizabeth Campsen