After returning from Executive Session, Councilmember Rusty Streetman made a motion to approve Alternative #5 - No cap on short-term rentals but continue to increase enforcement efforts and monitor trends and metrics at least semiannually.

The motion was seconded by Councilmember Ward. The motion was approved on a 5-4 vote. The Ayes were Mayor Phillip Pounds, Councilmember Jimmy Ward, Councilmember Rusty Streetman, Councilmember Blair Hahn, Councilmember Kevin Popson. The Nays were Councilmember John Bogosian, Councilmember Katie Miars, Councilmember Jan Anderson, and Councilmember Scott Pierce.