Hatler announces for spot on Water and Sewer Commission

I'm Doug Hatler, a year-round resident of our beautiful island and candidate for commissioner of the IOP Water and Sewer Commission. Now I serve on the IOP Environmental Advisory Committee. I'm running because as a lifelong environmental engineer and business executive who has tackled problems big and small related to protecting human health and the environment, I can help prepare IOP for the upcoming water and sewer challenges we will face over the next decade.

aging workforce and infrastructure;

increasing variability in population from tourism;

further modernization of water and sewer systems;

PFAS and emerging contaminants;

septic system pollution;

affordable sewer hookups;

rising ocean levels;

more frequent storms and flooding;

less funding from federal and state agencies.

For over 25 years, I have been implementing innovative water and waste solutions around the world for industrial corporations and municipal utilities. The past six years I have worked with over 100 water and sewer authorities across the United States and in Canada. I understand the complexity and costs of operating a public utility and witnessed firsthand the dedication and commitment of those who work to keep our water clean and safe. I want to bring that knowledge and experience to the IOP Water and Sewer Commission.

On a personal level, IÕm married 31 years and blessed with two happy, healthy and accomplished sons. We have lived all over the United States, including South Carolina in the 1990s. Our sons were born here. No matter where we lived, we often returned for vacation in the Lowcountry. And when my youngest son decided to attend The Citadel, we knew fate had brought us back to where we belonged. We were fortunate to find a beautiful home on 27th Avenue.

As our beloved Isle of Palms faces major environmental, regulatory and public health challenges, we will need to implement new ideas and insights. This requires new people and new ways of doing business.

On Nov. 7, please vote for me, Doug Hatler, to represent you on the IOP Water and Sewer Commission.