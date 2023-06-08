In anticipation of the arrival of summer weather this weekend, the Town of Sullivan's Island hopes the public will enjoy a visit to the beach but also reminds everyone to exercise caution while spending time in and around the ocean.

Visitors should never swim near inlets or near the harbor. To that end, there are several areas where swimming is prohibited by ordinance and marked accordingly. Likewise, it is dangerous to swim alone. In the event one becomes caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current but rather swim parallel to the shore until released by the current.

the ocean is home to a diverse range of marine life such as jellyfish, Portuguese Man-O'War, stingrays, and sharks to make a new that can inadvertently cause harm to swimmers. There are certain animals such as turtles and birds that next and leave eggs as part of their life cycle. visitors are reminded to respect their habitat and exercise caution when necessary.

There have been reports of shark sightings int he area. While these sightings are rare, it is important to remain alert and aware of your surroundings when swimming in the ocean. Visitors should avoid swimming alone or at dawn or dusk when sharks are more active. If a shark is spotted, calmly and quickly exit the water then immediately notify the Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200. In the event of an emergency always dial 9-1-1.